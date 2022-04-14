O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.