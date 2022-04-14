O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 72,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $420.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

