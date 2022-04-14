O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CDK Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

