O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

