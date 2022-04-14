O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 55.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

