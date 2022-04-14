NVIDIA Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

NVDA opened at $222.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $260.85. The company has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

