NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,500 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the March 15th total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.6 days.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVSF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.