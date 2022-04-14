Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NAD stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
