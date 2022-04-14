Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,941,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,678,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after buying an additional 492,850 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 142,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 199,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,761. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

