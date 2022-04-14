Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NUW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 40,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

