Nuvectis Pharma’s (NVCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,650 in the last three months.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

