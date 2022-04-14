NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 164,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,307,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,393,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

