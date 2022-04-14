Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

