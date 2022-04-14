Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $118.88 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

