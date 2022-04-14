Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 1,499,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

