Novara Calcio Fan Token Price Hits $0.96 (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market capitalization of $192,788.19 and $120,198.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

