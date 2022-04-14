NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $19.94

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $20.64. NOV shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 197,917 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.