Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 97,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,220. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.