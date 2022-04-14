Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 303 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 425,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.52 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

