Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,494 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $40,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

