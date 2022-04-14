Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $140.29. 11,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,321. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $177.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

