Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

