Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 41,795 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 906.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

