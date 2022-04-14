Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,963 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.71.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $20.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $695.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,530. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

