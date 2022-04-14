Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 22,931 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CSX by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

