Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 437,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

