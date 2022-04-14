Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.25. 89,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

