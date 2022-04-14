Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.14. 30,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,230. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $164.86 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.51.

