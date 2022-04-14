Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $49.89 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.17 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

