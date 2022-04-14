Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $29.79 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,427,000 after acquiring an additional 547,827 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,374,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 377,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 120,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,531. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.