Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,160. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.