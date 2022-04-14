Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,777. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

