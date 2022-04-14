Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.88. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.