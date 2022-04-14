Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,161. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.63 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

