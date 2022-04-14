Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 582 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Accenture by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 490,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.26. 66,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average is $349.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

