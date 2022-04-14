Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 185,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

