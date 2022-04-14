Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 38,103 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,584. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

