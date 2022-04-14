Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,493 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 397,634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $15,597,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.60. 2,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $166.32 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

