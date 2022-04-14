Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 13,193 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,864. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.