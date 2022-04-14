Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 94 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of AME traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,590. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

