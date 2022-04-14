Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 85 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

NYSE LH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,187. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $254.46 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.