Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 401 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. 58,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

