Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 36 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $280,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $15.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $736.01. 10,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,984. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

