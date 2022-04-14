Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 356 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,754. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

