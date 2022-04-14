Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

