Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 204,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

