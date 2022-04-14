Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 421,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,182. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.