Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.59. 71,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.79. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.