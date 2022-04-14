Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 267 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,767.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 998,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

