Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

